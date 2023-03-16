Indian economy likely to grow 6% in FY24: Crisil1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Crisil also sees the economy averaging a growth rate of 6.8% over the next five fiscals, and expects the corporate revenue to log in double-digit rise again next fiscal
New Delhi: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is likely to touch 6% in fiscal 2024, compared with 7% estimated by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) for fiscal 2023, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×