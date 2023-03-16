New Delhi: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is likely to touch 6% in fiscal 2024, compared with 7% estimated by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) for fiscal 2023, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.

The agency also sees the economy averaging a growth rate of 6.8% over the next five fiscals. It further said it expects the corporate revenue to log in double-digit rise again next fiscal.

“A complex interplay of geopolitical events, stubbornly high inflation -- and sharp rate hikes to counter that -- have turned the global environment gloomier," Crisil said.

The rating agency added that on the domestic front, the peak impact of the rate hikes — 250 basis points since May 2022, which has pushed interest rates above pre-Covid-19 levels — will play out in fiscal 2024.

Consumer inflation is expected to moderate to 5.0% on average in fiscal 2024 from 6.8% in fiscal 2023, owing to high-base effect and some softening of crude and commodity prices.

However, a good rabi harvest would help cool food inflation, while the slowing economy should moderate core inflation.

“The risks to inflation are tilted upward, given the ongoing heat wave and the World Meteorological Organization’s prediction that an El Niño warming event is likely over the next couple of months," Crisil said.

Amish Mehta, the agency’s managing director, said the country’s medium-term growth prospects are healthier. Over the next five fiscals, ‘’we expect GDP to grow at 6.8% annually‘’, with the next fiscal delivering 6% , driven by capital and productivity increases.

He further said what is also good to see is the increasing sustainability footprint of capex. “At present, nearly 9% of the infrastructure and industrial capex is green. We see this number rising to 15% by fiscal 2027. Down the road, the impact of climate risk mitigation will be felt across revenue, commodity prices, export markets and capital spending," he added.

“India’s external vulnerability is expected to decline with a narrower current account deficit (CAD) and modest short term external debt. While CAD is expected to narrow to 2.4% of GDP (~$88 billion) next fiscal from an estimated 3.0% (~$100 billion) this fiscal, its financing may face challenges as foreign portfolio flows remain volatile and external commercial borrowings are less attractive," said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil.