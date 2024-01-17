Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Thursday said the Indian economy is likely to hit a record growth rate of 7% in the next fiscal adding that the inflation is steadily moderating and the RBI is confident of achieving the 4% target at the earliest, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a CII session on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Das said amidst a challenging global macroeconomic environment, India presents a picture of growth and stability.

He credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy.

The RBI chief said recent information on the global economic front has been reassuring with inflation falling, though growth remains low.

"Chances of soft landing have improved and markets have reacted positively. However, geopolitical risks and climate risks remain matters of concern," PTI quoted the RBI chief as saying.

Das said the real GDP growth of India is expected at 7.2% this year.

"With strong domestic demand, India remains the fastest growing major economy... We have emerged stronger out of the recent spate of global shocks," he added.

The RBI chieffurther said that the external balance of the country is comfortably manageable with robust Forex reserves.

"Headline inflation has substantially eased from highs of summer of 2022. This shows that our monetary policy action and rebalancing of liquidity is working."

"Core inflation has also gradually and steadily moderated, while proactive supply-side interventions by the government have also played a key role in handling food price shocks," he added.

The RBI chief expects average CPI inflation next year to be 4.5% and RBI is committed and confident of achieving the 4% target at the earliest.

"We expect the Indian economy to grow by 7% in 2024-25," Das said.

