Indian economy likely to grow at 6.5 per cent in coming decade, predicts CEA3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Nageswaran attributed the slowdown in India's economic growth just before Covid-19 pandemic to the classic financial cycle distress that India went through.
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said that the Indian Economy is likely to grow at the rate of 6.5 per cent in the coming decade on the back of the turnaround in financial and investment cycle.
