Indian economy fares better in August but renewed worries linger

India’s economic scorecard improved significantly in August as eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint came in above their one-year average, up from five the previous month. Apart from the continued strength in auto sales, credit and core industries’ growth, the rupee delivered a better performance in August, while the trade deficit narrowed compared with previous months.
However, seven areas continued to post weaker performances. Growth in tractor sales, which has been below its one-year average, slowed significantly in August amid weak agricultural activity this year. Domestic air passenger traffic has been in the red for most of the year, with the contraction accelerating in August, signalling continued softer demand and the impact of rising airfares.