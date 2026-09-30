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Indian economy fares better in August but renewed worries linger

Payal BhattacharyaAnjishnu Das
3 min read30 Sep 2026, 12:47 PM IST
The rupee is facing further pressure amid rising crude oil prices and investor outflow.
The rupee is facing further pressure amid rising crude oil prices and investor outflow.(REUTERS)
Summary

India’s August economic indicators showed stronger performance, driven by vehicle sales, credit growth, a stronger rupee, and a narrower trade deficit. But renewed geopolitical risks could hamper the economy’s momentum.

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India’s economic scorecard improved significantly in August as eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint came in above their one-year average, up from five the previous month. Apart from the continued strength in auto sales, credit and core industries’ growth, the rupee delivered a better performance in August, while the trade deficit narrowed compared with previous months.

India’s economic scorecard improved significantly in August as eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint came in above their one-year average, up from five the previous month. Apart from the continued strength in auto sales, credit and core industries’ growth, the rupee delivered a better performance in August, while the trade deficit narrowed compared with previous months.

However, seven areas continued to post weaker performances. Growth in tractor sales, which has been below its one-year average, slowed significantly in August amid weak agricultural activity this year. Domestic air passenger traffic has been in the red for most of the year, with the contraction accelerating in August, signalling continued softer demand and the impact of rising airfares.

However, seven areas continued to post weaker performances. Growth in tractor sales, which has been below its one-year average, slowed significantly in August amid weak agricultural activity this year. Domestic air passenger traffic has been in the red for most of the year, with the contraction accelerating in August, signalling continued softer demand and the impact of rising airfares.

Manufacturing activity continued to expand but not at the same pace as it did in the past year, while import cover, despite improvement, remained below trend following the West Asia war.

Also Read | Indian economy showed resilience in July, but risks linger

The inflationary pressures triggered by geopolitical conflict and low rainfall due to El Niño weighed heavily on ease of living as inflation rose rapidly in the past few months. As a result, real wage growth turned negative in July as the base effect from last year’s base revision normalized.

The August reading shows an improvement on several fronts, but not a broad-based improvement. With crude oil prices rising again, India could fall back on some of the indicators where the performance improved in August.

Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour coding to denote where it lies relative to its one-year average range.

Renewed pressures

August was a relatively comfortable month for the Indian economy on several fronts.

The initial impact of the West Asia war had tapered, the Reserve Bank of India’s Foreign Currency Non-Resident-Bank (FCNR-B) scheme drew large dollar inflows, the rupee strengthened 0.4%, foreign investors pumped in 29,631 crore in Indian equities—the highest since September 2024, and India’s trade deficit narrowed due to a strong rise in exports, including labour-intensive sector’s shipments coming out of the contraction zone.

However, September is looking different. Brent crude oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel on 9 September after nearly two months and have remained elevated. Indian crude oil basket is averaging much higher at $116 per barrel, mainly due to the dependence on Oman and Dubai crude, which are selling at much higher prices. India’s strategy to tap Russia for oil imports is facing renewed pressure from the US’ new law, allowing the country to impose 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. All these have started to have an impact on India’s indicators.

Also Read | Dollar deluge from FCNR push to test RBI's liquidity drain toolkit

Amid the renewed risks, along with rising yields in the developed countries including the US, foreign investors turned net sellers in September. The rupee is facing further pressure amid rising crude oil prices and investor outflow, especially since the underlying support coming from the foreign deposit scheme has ended. The rupee has been declining since early September and breached the 96-per-dollar-mark in early trade on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Inflation risk

The rising crude prices will have a direct bearing on India’s inflation trajectory even as the costs from the earlier surge are still being passed through. Inflation is expected to reach 6% in the coming months, before moderating, but is expected to remain elevated. Against the backdrop of rising inflation, US bond yields, and rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates in the upcoming policy meeting. This could prove a headwind for strong credit growth that lent support to the economy in the first quarter despite disruptions from West Asia.

Also Read | How the AI boom is making memory chips costlier for India

According to Crisil, the West Asia war could put pressure on industrial production and corporate profitability, while global growth prospects have become less supportive, and monsoon-related risks have materialized and could weigh on agricultural output and rural incomes.

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Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Anjishnu Das

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndian economy fares better in August but renewed worries linger

Indian economy fares better in August but renewed worries linger

Payal BhattacharyaAnjishnu Das
3 min read30 Sep 2026, 12:47 PM IST
The rupee is facing further pressure amid rising crude oil prices and investor outflow.
The rupee is facing further pressure amid rising crude oil prices and investor outflow.(REUTERS)
Summary

India’s August economic indicators showed stronger performance, driven by vehicle sales, credit growth, a stronger rupee, and a narrower trade deficit. But renewed geopolitical risks could hamper the economy’s momentum.

Gift this article

India’s economic scorecard improved significantly in August as eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint came in above their one-year average, up from five the previous month. Apart from the continued strength in auto sales, credit and core industries’ growth, the rupee delivered a better performance in August, while the trade deficit narrowed compared with previous months.

India’s economic scorecard improved significantly in August as eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint came in above their one-year average, up from five the previous month. Apart from the continued strength in auto sales, credit and core industries’ growth, the rupee delivered a better performance in August, while the trade deficit narrowed compared with previous months.

However, seven areas continued to post weaker performances. Growth in tractor sales, which has been below its one-year average, slowed significantly in August amid weak agricultural activity this year. Domestic air passenger traffic has been in the red for most of the year, with the contraction accelerating in August, signalling continued softer demand and the impact of rising airfares.

However, seven areas continued to post weaker performances. Growth in tractor sales, which has been below its one-year average, slowed significantly in August amid weak agricultural activity this year. Domestic air passenger traffic has been in the red for most of the year, with the contraction accelerating in August, signalling continued softer demand and the impact of rising airfares.

Manufacturing activity continued to expand but not at the same pace as it did in the past year, while import cover, despite improvement, remained below trend following the West Asia war.

Also Read | Indian economy showed resilience in July, but risks linger

The inflationary pressures triggered by geopolitical conflict and low rainfall due to El Niño weighed heavily on ease of living as inflation rose rapidly in the past few months. As a result, real wage growth turned negative in July as the base effect from last year’s base revision normalized.

The August reading shows an improvement on several fronts, but not a broad-based improvement. With crude oil prices rising again, India could fall back on some of the indicators where the performance improved in August.

Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour coding to denote where it lies relative to its one-year average range.

Renewed pressures

August was a relatively comfortable month for the Indian economy on several fronts.

The initial impact of the West Asia war had tapered, the Reserve Bank of India’s Foreign Currency Non-Resident-Bank (FCNR-B) scheme drew large dollar inflows, the rupee strengthened 0.4%, foreign investors pumped in 29,631 crore in Indian equities—the highest since September 2024, and India’s trade deficit narrowed due to a strong rise in exports, including labour-intensive sector’s shipments coming out of the contraction zone.

However, September is looking different. Brent crude oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel on 9 September after nearly two months and have remained elevated. Indian crude oil basket is averaging much higher at $116 per barrel, mainly due to the dependence on Oman and Dubai crude, which are selling at much higher prices. India’s strategy to tap Russia for oil imports is facing renewed pressure from the US’ new law, allowing the country to impose 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. All these have started to have an impact on India’s indicators.

Also Read | Dollar deluge from FCNR push to test RBI's liquidity drain toolkit

Amid the renewed risks, along with rising yields in the developed countries including the US, foreign investors turned net sellers in September. The rupee is facing further pressure amid rising crude oil prices and investor outflow, especially since the underlying support coming from the foreign deposit scheme has ended. The rupee has been declining since early September and breached the 96-per-dollar-mark in early trade on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Inflation risk

The rising crude prices will have a direct bearing on India’s inflation trajectory even as the costs from the earlier surge are still being passed through. Inflation is expected to reach 6% in the coming months, before moderating, but is expected to remain elevated. Against the backdrop of rising inflation, US bond yields, and rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates in the upcoming policy meeting. This could prove a headwind for strong credit growth that lent support to the economy in the first quarter despite disruptions from West Asia.

Also Read | How the AI boom is making memory chips costlier for India

According to Crisil, the West Asia war could put pressure on industrial production and corporate profitability, while global growth prospects have become less supportive, and monsoon-related risks have materialized and could weigh on agricultural output and rural incomes.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Anjishnu Das

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndian economy fares better in August but renewed worries linger
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