Indian economy fares better in August but renewed worries linger

India’s economic scorecard improved significantly in August as eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint came in above their one-year average, up from five the previous month. Apart from the continued strength in auto sales, credit and core industries’ growth, the rupee delivered a better performance in August, while the trade deficit narrowed compared with previous months.
India’s economic scorecard improved significantly in August as eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint came in above their one-year average, up from five the previous month. Apart from the continued strength in auto sales, credit and core industries’ growth, the rupee delivered a better performance in August, while the trade deficit narrowed compared with previous months.
However, seven areas continued to post weaker performances. Growth in tractor sales, which has been below its one-year average, slowed significantly in August amid weak agricultural activity this year. Domestic air passenger traffic has been in the red for most of the year, with the contraction accelerating in August, signalling continued softer demand and the impact of rising airfares.
However, seven areas continued to post weaker performances. Growth in tractor sales, which has been below its one-year average, slowed significantly in August amid weak agricultural activity this year. Domestic air passenger traffic has been in the red for most of the year, with the contraction accelerating in August, signalling continued softer demand and the impact of rising airfares.
Manufacturing activity continued to expand but not at the same pace as it did in the past year, while import cover, despite improvement, remained below trend following the West Asia war.
The inflationary pressures triggered by geopolitical conflict and low rainfall due to El Niño weighed heavily on ease of living as inflation rose rapidly in the past few months. As a result, real wage growth turned negative in July as the base effect from last year’s base revision normalized.
The August reading shows an improvement on several fronts, but not a broad-based improvement. With crude oil prices rising again, India could fall back on some of the indicators where the performance improved in August.
Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour coding to denote where it lies relative to its one-year average range.
Renewed pressures
August was a relatively comfortable month for the Indian economy on several fronts.
The initial impact of the West Asia war had tapered, the Reserve Bank of India’s Foreign Currency Non-Resident-Bank (FCNR-B) scheme drew large dollar inflows, the rupee strengthened 0.4%, foreign investors pumped in ₹29,631 crore in Indian equities—the highest since September 2024, and India’s trade deficit narrowed due to a strong rise in exports, including labour-intensive sector’s shipments coming out of the contraction zone.
However, September is looking different. Brent crude oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel on 9 September after nearly two months and have remained elevated. Indian crude oil basket is averaging much higher at $116 per barrel, mainly due to the dependence on Oman and Dubai crude, which are selling at much higher prices. India’s strategy to tap Russia for oil imports is facing renewed pressure from the US’ new law, allowing the country to impose 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. All these have started to have an impact on India’s indicators.
Amid the renewed risks, along with rising yields in the developed countries including the US, foreign investors turned net sellers in September. The rupee is facing further pressure amid rising crude oil prices and investor outflow, especially since the underlying support coming from the foreign deposit scheme has ended. The rupee has been declining since early September and breached the 96-per-dollar-mark in early trade on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Inflation risk
The rising crude prices will have a direct bearing on India’s inflation trajectory even as the costs from the earlier surge are still being passed through. Inflation is expected to reach 6% in the coming months, before moderating, but is expected to remain elevated. Against the backdrop of rising inflation, US bond yields, and rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates in the upcoming policy meeting. This could prove a headwind for strong credit growth that lent support to the economy in the first quarter despite disruptions from West Asia.
According to Crisil, the West Asia war could put pressure on industrial production and corporate profitability, while global growth prospects have become less supportive, and monsoon-related risks have materialized and could weigh on agricultural output and rural incomes.