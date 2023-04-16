Indian economy not falling behind. likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal that the Indian economy will grow at 6.5 percent in the current fiscal year
Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal and will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, notwithstanding a modest cut in growth projections by multilateral lending agencies, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal has said.
