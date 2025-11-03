The consumer segment remained weighed down by the continued sluggishness in the broadband subscriber base and domestic air travel, both of which have stayed below their five-year averages for over a year. Passenger vehicle sales contracted 1% year-on-year, signalling another month of subdued urban demand despite some signs of improvement later in the month following goods and services tax (GST) cuts. Tractor sales, however, surged 45%, buoyed by a strong monsoon and improved farm sentiment.