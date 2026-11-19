India’s economic scorecard deteriorated significantly in October, with 10 of 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint falling below their one-year averages. Pockets of resilience were visible, particularly in the producer economy segment, while ease of living continued to show signs of deterioration.
Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, monthly values are assessed against their one-year average trend.