India’s economic scorecard deteriorated significantly in October, with 10 of 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint falling below their one-year averages. Pockets of resilience were visible, particularly in the producer economy segment, while ease of living continued to show signs of deterioration.
India’s economic scorecard deteriorated significantly in October, with 10 of 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint falling below their one-year averages. Pockets of resilience were visible, particularly in the producer economy segment, while ease of living continued to show signs of deterioration.
Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, monthly values are assessed against their one-year average trend.
Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, monthly values are assessed against their one-year average trend.
Of the 10 indicators that came in below their one-year average, three that deteriorated compared with the previous month are: passenger vehicle sales, import cover, and trade balance as a percentage of total trade. The other seven indicators, particularly tractor sales, domestic air passenger traffic, retail inflation, and real wage growth, among others, have been in the red for a few months now.
The flips
While passenger vehicle wholesale growth slowed significantly to 11.2% in October from 23.0% the previous month, pulling it below its one-year average trend, this came mainly on account of an unfavourable base from high sales last year following the cuts announced in goods and services tax (GST). The trend is likely to normalize from an average growth of 18.7% as the base effect will remain unfavourable in the coming months. Sales are expected to cool after the festive season.
The deterioration in import cover—the number of months of imports a country can pay for using its foreign exchange reserves—reflects the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) measures to support the rupee by selling dollars in the market and supplying the greenback directly to state-owned oil companies to ease spot market pressure. While import cover deteriorated, the rupee’s movement against the dollar stabilized, pulling its month-on-month change above its one-year average trend.
Trade dynamics turned sour as elevated import levels kept the trade deficit higher even though overall exports grew 45% year-on-year in October, with the labour-intensive sector recording 30% year-on-year growth.
Resilience and risks
Despite several indicators turning red or remaining red, the producer economy largely showed resilience, particularly in credit growth. Buoyed by sharp interest rate cuts and increased demand after GST cuts, non-food bank credit took off and remained strong in October even after a 25 basis-point rate hike by the central bank last month. Core sector output has also been strong, reflecting robust industrial activity. Even as the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) has been below its one-year average due to easing in recent months, October’s 56.2 still reflects rapid expansion.
Amid signals of robust industrial activity, inflation has become a major pain point for the economy. Retail inflation has been above the medium-term target of 4% since June and breached the upper tolerance limit of 6.0% in October, reaching 6.1%. The low levels from last year are making inflation figures look worse, with some easing expected after December as the low base effect fades. This would only bring minor relief as the double whammy of West Asia war-and El Niño-led price pressures is expected to keep inflation above 5% and close to 6% at least until April-June 2027, as per the RBI’s projections given last month.
A sharp rise in inflation has eroded real wages in the country, which could dampen demand going forward and impact India’s growth trajectory. A sharp rise in airfares has already hit domestic air passenger traffic this year, with the indicator consistently staying in the red.
Challenges ahead
As the Indian economy performed much better in July and August, with 9-10 indicators above or in line with their one-year average, this could result in another robust gross domestic product (GDP) growth print. Economists are projecting July-September GDP growth to come in around 7.2-7.6%, marginally lower than 7.8% recorded in the first quarter. The data is scheduled to be released on 30 November.
However, the second half looks more challenging. While trends for the first half of fiscal 2027 (H1FY27_ were quite healthy and unexpectedly resilient against the global headwinds, Icra, in a note this week, said it "expects GDP growth to moderate in H2, amid the adverse impact of the deficient rainfall and rising inflation on demand, elevated input costs on business margins, and the high base related to the GST rate rationalization.”
With inflation remaining high, the central bank is expected to deliver further rate increases in the coming months, including at least 25 basis points in December. While rate hikes could attract more foreign inflows and ease the pressure on the rupee, they could also dampen the strong credit growth trajectory and industrial activity.