Economy
Indian economy’s worsens in August as consumer segment flashes red: Mint tracker
SummaryMint macro tracker, which provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators, showed seven indicators flashing red in August.
The Indian economy’s performance in August deteriorated from the month prior primarily as the consumer segment slipped into the red again, according to the Mint macro tracker. Weakness emerged in the producer economy and the external sector as well.
