Economy
Indian economy’s report card moving away from the red: Mint tracker
Summary
- As of March 2024, nine of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by us were in green, four in red, and three midway. That marks improvement from six months ago, when seven indicators were in green.
India’s economic performance showed slight improvement in March, with just four of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint falling below their five-year average trend, as compared to five such indicators in February.
