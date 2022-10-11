Indian economy’s slow-but-steady activity awaits festive boost

Liquidity in the banking system tightened, but continued to remain in surplus. Demand for bank credit climbed 16.4% as of Sept. 23, the most since October 2013, despite borrowing costs at a three-year high. That trend supported a 11% growth in retail vehicle sales, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations show. Goods and services tax collections, a measure of consumption in the economy, rose 26% in September from a year ago.