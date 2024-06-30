Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India’s economy scored higher in May riding cars and tractors: Mint tracker

India’s economy scored higher in May riding cars and tractors: Mint tracker

Payal Bhattacharya

The better performance in May was mainly on account of improvement in domestic passenger vehicle and tractor sales, which moved out of the red into the amber zone.

Despite a seasonally slow period and extreme heat that kept customers away, sales of passenger vehicles and tractors moved out of the red in May. (PTI)

The performance of the Indian economy improved in May, with eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint above and four in line with their five-year average trend. In the month prior, 10 indicators were better or in line with the trend.

The performance of the Indian economy improved in May, with eight of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint above and four in line with their five-year average trend. In the month prior, 10 indicators were better or in line with the trend.

These are the findings of the latest Mint macro tracker, which provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. The tracker has been running since October 2018.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

These are the findings of the latest Mint macro tracker, which provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. The tracker has been running since October 2018.

For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (red denotes worse, amber denotes it is in line with the average range, and green denotes better).

Also read | Shining GDP overshadows slower GVA: Decoding growth numbers in 7 charts

The better performance in May was mainly on account of improvement in domestic passenger vehicle and tractor sales, which moved out of the red into the amber zone.

While the rupee remained flat against the US dollar, it still saw an improvement from last month when the Indian currency depreciated 0.4%. The indicators that continued to be in the red were domestic air passenger growth, import cover, broadband subscriber base, and trade deficit.

Also read | Auto firms piggyback on tractors’ success

In another tracker run by Mint (Emerging Markets Tracker), India has maintained its position as the best-performing emerging market economy helped by a strong GDP growth.

Also read | India continues to shine among emerging market peers: Mint tracker

Methodology note: While calculating the five-year average, data for some indicators for April-May 2020 and April-May 2021 have been removed to eliminate lockdown-induced skews in the trend. However, the five-year averages may still show high figures due to sustained base effect in several indicators in 2021 and 2022.

Monthly standings will get updated retrospectively as more data comes in.

For inflation, the red/green coding is reversed.

Also read | Heat waves, high base take toll on car sales in May

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a keen eye for writing intricate stories hidden within numbers. She hold a Masters degree in Economics, and enjoys covering economy, corporate, and stock markets through the lens of data-driven storytelling. She has worked on a lot of stories surrounding macroeconomic indicators.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.