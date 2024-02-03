Indian economy set for 6.7% growth till 2031, says CRISIL Report
CRISIL expects the Indian economy to moderate to 6.4% growth in the next financial year, with a need to monitor the impact of the Middle East conflict on energy and logistics costs.
The Indian economy is anticipated to experience a consistent growth of 6.7 percent annually from 2024 to 2031, as per the latest report by CRISIL. This projection slightly surpasses the pre-pandemic average of 6.6 percent, PTI reported.
