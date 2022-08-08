Indian economy to grow 7.1% in FY23: CareEdge Ratings

The share of the private sector’s proposal for new investments jumped to nearly 91% in Q1 FY23, up from 78% in the previous quarter, according to the CMIE data. It added that policy thrust from the government in the form of investment-oriented schemes like production linked incentives (PLI), PM Gati Shakti, among others, will provide the much-needed impetus to growth with a multiplier effect across sectors. However, the current uncertain economic and financial environment could weigh on private investors’ sentiment, it cautioned.