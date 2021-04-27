Indian economy to grow at 9% in FY22: Brickwork Ratings

Rao said the Indian economy entered the calendar year 2021 with bright hopes of achieving double-digit growth in FY22 backed by dramatic decline in new covid infections, in addition to progress in developing an effective vaccine for the coronavirus. “Though the presumed growth was mainly due to the low base effect, but, improved performances of some leading indicators in the later part of 2020 and early part of 2021, brightened the expectation of quick recovery. However, the euphoria was short-lived as the recent sharp and the second wave of COVID-19 infections across the country has heightened economic uncertainty. The ongoing health crisis has once again derailed the recovery progress, and the disruption is likely to continue in at least the first quarter of the current fiscal," he added.