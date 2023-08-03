comScore
Indian economy to grow by 6.7% per year from FY24, GDP to rise to $6.7 trillion by FY31: S&P Global

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST Nikita Prasad

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to rise to $6.7 trillion to FY31 from $3.4 trillion in FY23, said S&P Global in its August volume report titled ''Look Forward, India Moment''.

S&P Global expects capital to contribute 53 per cent of India’s 6.7 per cent average GDP growth through the end of the decade. Photo: AFPPremium
The Indian economy is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.7 per cent between fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) to fiscal 2030-2031 (FY31), said S&P Global giving a decade-ahead forecast for Asia's second-largest economy. India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to rise to $6.7 trillion to FY31 from $3.4 trillion in FY23, said S&P Global in its August volume report titled ''Look Forward, India Moment''.

