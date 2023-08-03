Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Economy / Indian economy to grow by 6.7% per year from FY24, GDP to rise to $6.7 trillion by FY31: S&P Global

Indian economy to grow by 6.7% per year from FY24, GDP to rise to $6.7 trillion by FY31: S&P Global

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to rise to $6.7 trillion to FY31 from $3.4 trillion in FY23, said S&P Global in its August volume report titled ''Look Forward, India Moment''.

S&P Global expects capital to contribute 53 per cent of India’s 6.7 per cent average GDP growth through the end of the decade. Photo: AFP

The Indian economy is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.7 per cent between fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) to fiscal 2030-2031 (FY31), said S&P Global giving a decade-ahead forecast for Asia's second-largest economy. India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to rise to $6.7 trillion to FY31 from $3.4 trillion in FY23, said S&P Global in its August volume report titled ''Look Forward, India Moment''.

The Indian economy is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.7 per cent between fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) to fiscal 2030-2031 (FY31), said S&P Global giving a decade-ahead forecast for Asia's second-largest economy. India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to rise to $6.7 trillion to FY31 from $3.4 trillion in FY23, said S&P Global in its August volume report titled ''Look Forward, India Moment''.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.