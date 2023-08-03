Domestic demand, investment to drive growth, says Economic Review

Domestic demand, investment to drive growth, says Economic Review2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:49 PM IST
The Economic Review released by the finance ministry’s department of economic affairs (DEA) said that the government’s emphasis on capital expenditure in recent years has given a much-needed thrust to investments in key infrastructure, resulting in crowding in of private investment to kick-start job creation, income, productivity, demand and exports.
New Delhi: The Indian economy will grow on the strength of domestic demand and investment despite a rise in global uncertainties and moderation in global output, the economic review for June released on Thursday said.
