Home / Economy / Indian economy to see double-digit growth in FY22: CEA Subramanian

Indian economy to see double-digit growth in FY22: CEA Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian
1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

I expect India to grow at double digit this year (FY22) and 6.5-7 per cent next year and over seven per cent and thereafter growth accelerating over seven per cent, Subramanian said.

The Indian economy is expected to grow in double digits during financial year 2021-22 and between 6.5-7 per cent in the next financial year, outgoing chief economic advisor (CEA) K V Subramanian said on Sunday.

CEA Subramanian said that he does not expect commodity inflation will taper the V-shaped recovery going forward, while talking to news agency PTI in Kolkata where he was awarded Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta.

“I expect India to grow at double digit this year (FY22) and 6.5-7 per cent next year and over seven per cent and thereafter growth accelerating over seven per cent," Subramanian said during the interview.

Analysts, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have capped India's growth projections between 8.7 per cent and 9.4 per cent. Subramanian said people often do not take into account the impact of substantial reforms that were done, even in 1991 reforms were done, 99 per cent people did not understand implications.

“We have done seminal reforms actually which will be felt going forward," he stated.

He said inflation is 4.5 per cent and global inflation is high due to global policies that have only focused on demand in contrast to India's policies that are clearly focused on enhancing supply.

“When you focus on only enhancing demand without supply measures inflation is what results. Indian policy has shown clear difference with the global financial crisis when India did only demand side measures without supply side interventions that's why we had double digit inflation despite without lockdown and night curfews every month for one and half years," Subramanian said taking a dig at the then government.

