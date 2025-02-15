The week in charts: Tariff troubles, easing inflation, ONGC NTPC Green deal
SummaryEvery week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports, a move that could upend the global metals market. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi assembly elections, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On the economic front, retail inflation has eased further.