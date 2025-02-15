The week in charts: Tariff troubles, easing inflation, ONGC NTPC Green deal

Spicy deal

$1.4 billion: This is the amount ITC Ltd is negotiating to acquire Orkla ASA’s Indian businesses, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd and Eastern Condiments Pvt. Ltd, Mint reported. The acquisition would help ITC expand its footprint in the southern market, especially in ready-to-cook foods and spices. While MTR and Eastern are dominant in the south, growing competition in the sector could be intensified. If the deal goes through, ITC will challenge brands like Everest and MDH. Orkla is also considering an IPO if the private sale doesn't achieve a favourable valuation.