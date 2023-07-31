comScore
Business News/ Economy / Indian economy witnesses significant surge in gross fixed capital formation: Pankaj Chaudhary
Indian economy witnesses significant surge in gross fixed capital formation: Pankaj Chaudhary

 1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:15 PM IST Staff Writer

Government approved and released special assistance (loan) in the form of 50-years interest free loan for capital expenditure on capital projects including capital projects pertaining to sectors like health, education. irrigation. power. etc for capital expenditure for different states

Indian economy witnesses significant surge in gross fixed capital formation. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Indian economy witnesses significant surge in gross fixed capital formation. (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) in India, an essential measure of investment in the economy, has seen significant growth from 32.78 lakh crore in fiscal 2014-15 to 54.35 lakh crore in fiscal 2022-23 (provisional estimates), according to a written response from Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Finance, in the Lok Sabha.

The ministry noted an upward trajectory of GFCF, starting from 32,78,096 crore in fiscal 2014-15 to 34,92,183 crore in 2015-16, rising to 37,87,568 crore in 2016-17 and 40,83,079 crore in 2017-18. Further growth was observed with GFCF reaching 45,40,509 crore in 2018-19 and 45,92,579 crore in 2019-20. While it fell to 42,55,689 crore in 2020-21, it increased again to 48,78,773 crore in 2021-22, and the latest figures show a substantial rise to 54,34,691 crore in 2022-23.

In addition to presenting the growth figures, Chaudhary emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting capital expenditure. He noted the implementation of the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure’ for 2020-21 & 2021-22, and ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ for 2022-23 & 2023-24.

“Government approved and released special assistance (loan) in the form of 50-years interest free loan for capital expenditure on capital projects including capital projects pertaining to sectors like health, education. irrigation. power. etc for capital expenditure for different states," he added.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 07:15 PM IST
