Indian economy witnesses significant surge in gross fixed capital formation: Pankaj Chaudhary

Indian economy witnesses significant surge in gross fixed capital formation: Pankaj Chaudhary1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Government approved and released special assistance (loan) in the form of 50-years interest free loan for capital expenditure on capital projects including capital projects pertaining to sectors like health, education. irrigation. power. etc for capital expenditure for different states
New Delhi: Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) in India, an essential measure of investment in the economy, has seen significant growth from ₹32.78 lakh crore in fiscal 2014-15 to ₹54.35 lakh crore in fiscal 2022-23 (provisional estimates), according to a written response from Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Finance, in the Lok Sabha.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×