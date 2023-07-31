Indian economy witnesses significant surge in gross fixed capital formation: Pankaj Chaudhary

The ministry noted an upward trajectory of GFCF, starting from ₹32,78,096 crore in fiscal 2014-15 to ₹34,92,183 crore in 2015-16, rising to ₹37,87,568 crore in 2016-17 and ₹40,83,079 crore in 2017-18. Further growth was observed with GFCF reaching ₹45,40,509 crore in 2018-19 and ₹45,92,579 crore in 2019-20. While it fell to ₹42,55,689 crore in 2020-21, it increased again to ₹48,78,773 crore in 2021-22, and the latest figures show a substantial rise to ₹54,34,691 crore in 2022-23.