Indian economy's performance better than headline numbers: Sanjeev Sanyal
SummarySanjeev Sanyal, a member of the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council, says India's strong economic growth has been supported by robust investment, construction, manufacturing and services activities, and the country will be a disproportionate beneficiary when the global economy picks up pace
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India's economic performance is better than what the headline numbers reveal, with the sharp GDP growth coming amid challenging global macroeconomic conditions, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, told Mint in an interview.