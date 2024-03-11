Indian economy's performance better than headline numbers: Sanjeev Sanyal

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India's economic performance is better than what the headline numbers reveal, with the sharp GDP growth coming amid challenging global macroeconomic conditions, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, told Mint in an interview.

India's higher-than-expected growth of 8.4% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023-24 came without accompanying macroeconomic stresses, he added. Edited excerpts:

What are your views on India's economy soaring at 8.4% in the December quarter?

The latest reading of an 8%-plus growth rate exceeds even the government's expectations. It is driven by many factors. An important one is investment, both by the government and increasingly by the private sector. It is important to note here that this growth performance has happened despite a very difficult external environment for exports. In that sense, we are not getting the benefit of external demand.

Also, note that this growth performance has not been accompanied by macroeconomic stresses. Inflation is well-behaved; the banking system is clean and profitable; external accounts and foreign exchange reserves are in good shape.

Unfortunately, the external environment continues to be very challenging. Many of our major export markets like Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom are in recession. Monetary conditions are still tight globally although there are indications that the US Fed will (ease interest rates) later. Thus, given the overall environment, our growth performance is even better than what the headline numbers suggest.

During the December quarter, some levers of growth were slightly lower than in the prior quarter despite the overall economy doing better than expectations.

Several levers are driving the growth. Investment and construction activities are doing well. Manufacturing growth is good. Most segments of the services sector are also growing very strongly. There are many drivers of growth. But yes, there are some areas which aren't growing fast.

For instance, agriculture has been impacted by El Nino-related weather disruptions. At any point in time, economic growth is the total of various drivers. Not every driver will see high growth in every quarter.

For the time being, we are seeing strong investment-driven growth, backed obviously by the government's infrastructure build-out. But there is an increase in private sector investments, and foreign investments are (also) coming into areas like electronics, etc.

India's exports have been weak amid a slowdown in global trade. How do we compete with major exporters when the global economy recovers?

Although Indian merchandise exports haven't been strong, we have been gaining market share in various areas as exports from other countries are also weak. For example, in mobile phones, in pharmaceuticals, and many other sectors.

Everyone knows about China’s economic woes but Vietnam too struggled with export orders in 2023. Nonetheless, I am reasonably confident that should the global economy suddenly grow, we will be disproportionate beneficiaries.

Many of the traditional constraints associated with the manufacturing sector have been addressed. Though we can always do better, infrastructure is not a binding constraint anymore. Similarly, issues with bureaucratic wrangles and red tape have seen significant improvements. Active schemes like PLI (production-linked incentives) support scaling up.

We are now a large common economy after GST. Many benefits of being in India today were not there a decade ago. So I would argue that we are a formidable competitor even in manufacturing. In services, of course, we already have a very big footprint, and in many ways, we are already one of the big players globally.

Does the PLI scheme need a relook?

The purpose of the PLI scheme is to get Indian companies to scale up rapidly. One of the major problems Indian manufacturing had, historically, was that it was always sub-scale. This meant that they couldn't take advantage of big economies of scale and compete internationally. Even inside the country, they were subscale.

The purpose of the PLI scheme is to allow Indian companies to get around their “midget" problem, which we had written about in the Economic Survey four years ago. The problem was that India has a large number of companies, but not enough large companies. The problem is that, except for a handful of companies, India didn't have global-scale manufacturing companies like China.

PLI is a one-time ladder, so to speak, to encourage rapid scaling so that our companies can compete in global supply chains.

Do you need a restructuring of PLI schemes as not all sectors are doing well?

One of the important points of the PLI scheme is that the government doesn't have to pay out unless it has worked as it is a post-facto payment. And it is understood that not every one of the sectors will work. So you try a bunch of PLI schemes, some of them will work, and others won't. The ones that don't work can either be restructured or replaced by new sectors.

What are other reforms the government is working on?

Everyone focuses on large structural reforms, but a major area of focus in this government is process reforms. These are nuts-and-bolts reforms to make existing processes and frameworks more efficient.

There is a lot of hard work going on in this space. Whether it is in terms of expanding our patent system, smoothening out the KYC system, or shutting down defunct government agencies like the Tariff Commission. Outdated laws are being removed, decriminalisation, and so on.

This is a very big area of work that this government has been focusing on. The cumulative effect of all these small changes can have a big impact on overall efficiency.