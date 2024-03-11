Indian economy's performance better than headline numbers: Sanjeev Sanyal

Do you need a restructuring of PLI schemes as not all sectors are doing well?

One of the important points of the PLI scheme is that the government doesn't have to pay out unless it has worked as it is a post-facto payment. And it is understood that not every one of the sectors will work. So you try a bunch of PLI schemes, some of them will work, and others won't. The ones that don't work can either be restructured or replaced by new sectors.