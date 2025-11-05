Mint Explainer | Why India’s tariff-hit exporters need urgent help
Despite a 50% tariff by the US, India’s merchandise exports have stayed resilient on the surface. But under the hood, falling shipments to America, rising working capital needs, and credit curbs are testing exporters’ limits.
At a macro level, merchandise exports are holding up despite the stinging 50% tariff imposed by the US—India’s largest trading partner. But a closer look at the numbers reveals growing concerns that could worsen without an immediate support package for affected exporters. Mint explains.