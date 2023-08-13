Positive signals from Aus FTA utilization

Positive signals from Aus FTA utilization2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:57 PM IST
The utilization rate, which indicates the proportion of the exports that took place under the new tariff lines eligible for preferential treatment, comes with a lag
New Delhi: Indian exports to Australia slipped over 30% in the five months after a partial free trade deal came into effect in January, but the utilization rate of country-of-origin certificates—an indicator of how much the deal is benefiting exporters—has reached 90%, an official aware of the development said.