Positive signals from Aus FTA utilization

Official data showed that India’s exports to Australia between January to May dipped by 32% compared to the same period last year and imports shrank by 25%. However, if one excluded the energy basket like oil and coal from the trade, India’s exports rose by 3.3% during this period, while imports declined by a whopping 31%, narrowing the trade gap to $3.27bn, which is 41% lower than the levels in the corresponding period last year.