Indian financial system is well protected: DEA secretary Ajay Seth after FSDC meeting1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:28 PM IST
We see that the global financial situation is daunting but, at the same time, Indian economy and financial sector is well protected and well regulated. But of course we have to be cautious and be on our toe, the economic affairs secretary said
Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth Monday said that the Indian banking system is will protected from any spillover from issues in the sector globally and there is no spillover effect of failure of American banks on the Indian financial system.
