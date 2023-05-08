Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth Monday said that the Indian banking system is will protected from any spillover from issues in the sector globally and there is no spillover effect of failure of American banks on the Indian financial system.

The economic affairs secretary was speaking with reporters after the meeting of Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDCP), which is chaired by the finance minister and brings together the leading regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The meeting was also attended by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"We see that the global financial situation is daunting but, at the same time, Indian economy and financial sector is well protected and well regulated. But of course we have to be cautious and be on our toes," Seth said.

The secretary also said there was a view that the government should expedite the required legislative changes to give effect to the proposals announced in the Union Budget.

The FSDC discussed need for a drive for distribution of unclaimed deposits with financial institutions, Seth added.

Asked whether the council, which was the first FSDC meeting since the 2023/24 union budget was announced on Feb. 1, discussed India’s exposure to the Western financial system, he said it was not specifically discussed. However, whether spillover can occur and the channels of potential risks were debated.