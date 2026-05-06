Indian firms to pump $20.5 billion into US economy: Envoy Sergio Gor says partnership creating ‘real American jobs’

US envoy Sergio Gor said on Wednesday that new investment flows from India are steadily expanding within the American economy, adding that Indian firms are planning to invest more than $20.5 billion across sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X, “Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced $1.1 billion in investments just today! These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains. Proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins.”

See the post here:

Earlier, Gor said in a post, “BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 Select USA Summit - the largest we've ever seen. This is what a true win looks like for the American economy. Details soon!”

What is SelectUSA Investment Summit? The SelectUSA Investment Summit is a premier event dedicated to facilitating foreign direct investment in the United States.

The official website noted that the summit brings thousands of global business leaders together with US economic developers, federal officials, and governors to discuss the future of doing business in the US and promote new investments in critical industries.

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Hosted by the US Department of Commerce, the Investment Summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the United States and provides EDOs with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals.

The website states that since its inception, the SelectUSA Investment Summit has attracted thousands of international companies and economic development representatives, generating over USD 250 billion in new investment projects supporting more than 125,000 jobs across the United States and its territories.

India, US “very, very close” to sign trade deal Earlier on Tuesday, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that India and the US are "very, very close" to signing the trade deal and need to get over "that last hurdle".

Landau said that India and the US have been negotiating for months and it was important for the two sides to “reach some closure” and move on with the many other issues on the agenda.

"We are very aware of India's importance on the world stage. I think it is very important to get a final resolution of that trade deal. We have been talking now for months that we are very close, and I think we are very close. But we have to get over that last hurdle," Landau told reporters on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland, as reported by PTI.

India and the United States announced the framework of a bilateral trade agreement on February 2 and released its text on February 7, following discussions held by Indian negotiators in the US last month.

As part of the proposed deal, India is seeking preferential access to American markets, with both countries aiming to reach a bilateral trade target of $500 billion by 2030.

Under the initial framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, down from 50%. This included removing a 25% tariff linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil and further cutting the remaining duty from 25% to 18% under the agreement.

However, on February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled against President Trump’s reciprocal tariff measures imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Following the ruling, India is now working to reassess and revise the agreement to safeguard its interests within the updated global tariff environment.