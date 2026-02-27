India’s economy is now officially smaller than previously thought. New GDP estimates released on Friday based on an updated methodology and base year have reduced the country’s nominal output by over ₹11 trillion ($133 billion), validating earlier concerns about the size of the economy
Course correction? GDP revamp ‘reduced’ India’s economy size, not increased
SummaryFor a large part of the past decade, India has faced criticism that the GDP numbers were overestimating economic activity. The long-pending upgradation in GDP calculation suggests the fears were somewhat accurate.
