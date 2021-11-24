Indian GDP to grow 7.8% in the second quarter: HDFC Bank economists

The report by HDFC Bank said some part of the expected 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the second quarter will be due to a low base from a year when the economy contracted by 7.4 per cent but there is likely to be a sequential improvement in GDP growth in Q2FY22. On a sequential basis, GDP is expected to grow 9.75 per cent in Q2 from a contraction of 16.9 per cent in the second wave-hit previous quarter, reflecting a revival in economic activity.