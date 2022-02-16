Indian gems & jewellery sector seeks import duty abolition in UAE

The Indian gems & jewellery sector is expecting the abolition of 5% import duty levied by the UAE on exports of gold, silver, and platinum jewellery from India in the bilateral free trade agreement ( FTA) likely to be signed on Friday.

India and UAE initiated negotiations on the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in September last year. The deal could likely see decisions on food and petroleum products.

UAE accounts for 80% of India’s plain gold jewellery exports and 20% of studded jewellery exports. However, gems and jewellery exports to UAE have registered a steep fall during the last few years, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

“We have recommended to the government to seek abolition of import duty of 5% (MFN) in UAE on the exports of gold, silver, and platinum jewellery from India in the FTA," the apex body of the gem & jewellery trade in India said.

Among the top gem and jewellery export destinations, UAE has witnessed the highest fall of 41.50% between April 2021 to January 2022 compared to April 2019 to January 2020, said GJEPC.

“With proposed nil duty, we are confident that exports of plain gold jewellery and gold studded jewellery from India to UAE would boost to $10 billion in 2023, " said Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC.

UAE is also India’s one of the major export destinations for studded gold jewellery. In the last few years, exports of studded gold jewellery declined from $1.04 billion in FY2017 to US$400 million in 2020-2021, GJEPC added.

The council further said that it expects the studded gold jewellery exports from India to UAE to go back to their average level of $ 800 million if the duty is withdrawn.

