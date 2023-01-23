Indian government could borrow a record ₹16 lakh crore in fiscal 2023/24: Poll3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The poll also showed the Indian government's capital expenditure would increase to a record ₹8.85 lakh crore
The Indian government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees ($198 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities.
