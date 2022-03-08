India govt reworking Budget plans due to Ukraine crisis: Report

India is likely to rank among the emerging economies worst affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis as a surge in global prices of commodities is set to upend spending plans and derail its pandemic recovery, analysts say. If the conflict lasts, India, which imports close to 85% of its oil needs, is likely to see its fiscal, trade and account deficits swelled by a surge in crude oil prices to their highest in more than a decade, which will also fuel inflation.

