Indian hospitality companies bounced back in December quarter as hotels saw their occupancy levels improve, and the wedding segment witnessed a comeback, said a new global report on the sector.

India, like many of its counterparts in south Asia, faced fast and devastating effects of the delta variant of coronavirus, before hitting high vaccination numbers that restarted the road to recovery.

Once mobility improved in 2021, not only did leisure locations like Goa and Rajasthan and other regional resorts started picking up quickly, city locations and business demand also recovered helping boost travel confidence, said the report by STR Inc., a division of the CoStar Group that provides market data on the hotel industry worldwide.

The report said cities like New Delhi did better in terms of occupancies between September and December 2021, than it did in the same period in 2019, aided by an improved travel sentiment and large-scale weddings.

There were weeks in which India almost touched 90% hotel room occupancies on weekends, the report said. Weddings, too, comprised a large chunk of the business.

"You can't keep weddings at bay for too long. We took a basket of properties in the country that are very strong in the wedding market. We all know how big Indian weddings can be, and the cohort that comes with those celebrations. That was cut down in the delta wave last year, but there was almost an immediate bounce back once things opened up comparatively to 2019," said Matthew Burke, regional manager for Pacific at STR, (Japan, and Central/South Asia).

Burke added that from July onwards, the occupancies at these hotels were trading where they were in 2019.

Arun Ashok, regional head for India & Middle East at travel company Luxury Escapes, said for their company, too, India is on a growth path. While the month of January 2022 was affected by Omicron, the previous quarter -- October to December 2021 -- saw encouraging business for the company. The month of February has followed a similar trajectory, he added. “For India, while the overall business sentiment has improved, I expect that the real traction will start to come in when other international locations Indians have access to will open up. Currently we are largely moving to Dubai, Maldives and Sri Lanka," he said.

According to the report, India, Australia and New Zealand were markets on the path to recovery when the delta variant created significant drop in demand. Decline in the Pacific nations were exacerbated by strict domestic policies. Even if business occasionally picked up in central business districts, the year’s hotel demand was clearly driven by regional travel. The report said, it won’t be until later in 2022, when inbound travel can return to some degree.

The report added that the Maldives established itself as the world’s favourite travel bubble. Inherently favourable conditions of “one island – one resort" and progressive policies enabled good control of the virus and produced not only historically high average daily rate but also strong occupancies.

STR’s report said that India’s luxury hotels suffered the most when compared to counterparts across the world as well as non-luxury hotels. They were neck and neck with non-luxury hotels in terms of their average daily rate in 2021 when compared to 2019. The average daily rate or ADR is a measure that takes the average rental revenue earned for an occupied room per day to deduce the operating performance of a hotel. Average daily rates of hotels in both luxury as well as all other room categories, were 24-25% lower of what they were in 2019. From a cost perspective, Indians continued to get a good deal on luxury hotels in 2021 as compared to 2019.

Ashok of Luxury Escapes added that it is likely that the more premium and luxury hotels like The Oberoi or Taj Hotels could continue to suffer in the short run from an average room rate perspective in the absence of inbound tourism. Domestic luxury travellers who were filling that gap until recently will also now have more choices internationally.

Rate wise, India's luxury hotels paled in comparison to counterparts the world over. Luxury properties in Europe charged about 22-23% more than what their rates were in 2019. Similarly, Middle Eastern hotels in were charging about 19-20% more and Australia about 8-10% more. Japan charged almost similar rates for this category of hotels as it did in 2019 while New Zealand was at about 8-10% less.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.