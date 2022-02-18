Indian hospitality firms see strong recovery in Q3: Report

STR’s report said that India’s luxury hotels suffered the most when compared to counterparts across the world as well as non-luxury hotels. They were neck and neck with non-luxury hotels in terms of their average daily rate in 2021 when compared to 2019. The average daily rate or ADR is a measure that takes the average rental revenue earned for an occupied room per day to deduce the operating performance of a hotel. Average daily rates of hotels in both luxury as well as all other room categories, were 24-25% lower of what they were in 2019. From a cost perspective, Indians continued to get a good deal on luxury hotels in 2021 as compared to 2019.