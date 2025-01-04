The consumption of cereals and pulses among Indian households has declined by over 5 per cent in both urban and rural areas, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).

“A significant drop (more than 5 per cent) in 'Cereal & Pulses' consumption both in rural and urban areas,” the report said.

There has been a significant shift in the spending patterns of Indian households in the last 12 years, where consumers are moving from food to non-food items. This shift has been observed in both rural and urban areas.

The share of expenditure on food items has substantially reduced among Indian consumers. The expenditure on food items has decreased from 52.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 47.04 per cent in 2023-24, marking a decline of 5.86 per cent in rural areas.

The decline in the share of food expenditure in urban areas has been comparatively less than in rural areas. The share of food expenditure in urban areas dropped from 42.62 per cent to 39.68 per cent, a decline of 2.94 per cent.

Share of non-food items Meanwhile, non-food items have dominated household budgets. In rural areas, the share of non-food expenditure increased from 47.1 per cent in 2011-12 to 52.96 per cent in 2023-24, a 5.86 per cent increase.

Urban areas also experienced growth in non-food spending, with the share rising from 57.38 per cent to 60.32 per cent, an increase of 2.94 per cent.

The spending on toiletries increased due to the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and rising awareness about hygiene, the report said.