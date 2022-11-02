Indian households paying more for vegetables in 2022 vs 2020, says survey

India’s retail inflation touched a five-month high of 7.41% in September, driven by surging food prices, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office on 12 October. Inflation in the food basket, which currently has a 50% share in the retail inflation, rose to 8.60% in September from 7.62% in the previous month
NEW DELHI: A majority of Indian households are shelling out more money to pay for vegetables now than they did in 2020, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
They survey points to persistent food inflation that has impacted household budgets. In fact, 76% of those surveyed by LocalCircles said they were paying 25% or more for vegetables than in 2020; 40% of the 76% respondents said their monthly expenditure on vegetables has jumped over 50% in the last two years.
“While there are influencing factors like extended monsoon, pest problems, water logging, etc., which impact production and availability, it is time for forward thinking by the policy makers as this problem of shortage and price rise during the monsoon and immediately after if the crops are damaged, has become quite the norm. There is also the problem of farmers having to pay much more to reach the mandis or other sale points as transportation costs have increased from what they were in 2020," LocalCircles said in findings of the survey released Wednesday.
This momentum continued in October, with only prices of select vegetables softening in some parts of the country, where they are grown, compared to last month.
“As vegetable prices soar once again, the consumer is left wondering what to leave out of the daily diet as even rice, pulses and milk continue to put a squeeze on household budgets," according to the survey findings.
The survey received responses from over 22,000 consumers located in over 307 districts of the country. Among those who participated in the survey, 63% respondents were men while 37% respondents were women; 42% respondents were from tier 1, while 33% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.
The findings reveal that 36% households are now spending 25-50% more to buy vegetables; 31% of the respondents put the increased expenditure to 50-100% and 9% to over 100% increase.
“Unless it is locally grown, vegetable prices vary according to the distance it has to be transported from the farm to the market as the transportation costs get added. Thus, the price of the same vegetable can vary from district to district. The locality where the vegetable is bought from also influences the price and quality of the produce as it is dictated by the buyers," it added further.
Meanwhile, one in two households surveyed on average paid more than ₹50 per kilo for tomato, ₹30 per kilo kg for onion and ₹25 per kilo for potatoes this year.