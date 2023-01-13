Indian industry leaders expect GDP growth at 6.5% in FY24: Survey

New Delhi: Indian business leaders are largely optimistic about the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and expect the economy to grow over 6.5% during 2023-24, said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.
“Business leaders in India are confident that Budget 2023-24 will help fuel economic growth across sectors and industries, amidst a potential global slowdown and geopolitical instability," the survey said.
About 60% of respondents have expressed confidence about India growing above 6.5% in 2022-23, Deloitte said.
“73% respondents hope the budget will fuel growth across industries by building strong domestic demand and focussing on capital expenditure," it added.
“Amongst industry sectors, chemicals (72%), capital goods (70%), and energy (67%) expressed confidence in growth being high, and felt that government initiatives, such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, PLI, and favourable monetary policies by RBI (to moderate retail inflation and maintain significant forex), increased spending on infrastructure, and research and innovation, will further this momentum," a release from Deloitte said about the findings of the survey.
Around 90% respondents commend the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme, with an overwhelming response from the electronics manufacturing, energy, and food processing sectors, expecting it to develop stronger supply-chain channels.
“More than 70% respondents agree that various Production Linked Incentives (PLI) schemes have been beneficial for the growth of their sector, with close to 60% respondents expecting an extension of the incentive in the coming years," it added.
Business leaders who responded to the pre-Budget survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India said they believe that the Budget would define the “Amrit Kaal" agenda for India and fuel the economy to remain resilient and continue to grow at a healthy pace, while balancing concerns around inflation and global risks.
Critical to this growth will be the pace of capital expenditure, infrastructure development, and the need to boost infrastructure financing through private partnership. Sixty per cent of respondents suggested raising funds through Indian government bonds, according to the survey.
The statement from Deloitte said this proportion had increased by 12 per cent from the previous year’s survey. It said, “Fifty-eight per cent respondents suggested that public-private partnership (PPP) should be encouraged to meet the funding gap and address issues that deter private participation, while bringing in innovative structures such as credit guarantee enhancement."
As global uncertainties and an economic slowdown loom across geographies, tax-related changes are expected to boost industry growth and are the most sought-after measures from the upcoming Union Budget, the survey added.
An overwhelming majority of respondents saw trade treaties as vehicles for increasing investment flows and providing exchange of emerging technologies to strengthen their role in global value chains (GVCs). Inclusion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the GVC will bring in sustainability to industrial growth and improve trade flows, and strengthen their role in GVCs.
“Despite global uncertainties, the Indian economy has been resilient and is well on its way to a growth rate of 7 per cent. With the vision of attaining a $5 trillion economy, the government has adopted a focussed approach towards ease of doing business and enhancing industrial growth, generating employment, and increasing investments," Sanjay Kumar, Partner, DTTILLP said.
He added that Union Budget 2023-24 holds great expectations from the industry to continue this momentum and lead the country towards economic prosperity.
