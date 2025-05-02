Economy
Indian influencers to drive $1 trillion consumer expenditure by 2030: BCG report
SummaryThe creator ecosystem’s direct revenues are projected to expand to $100-125 billion in the next five years from $20-25 billion today, the report said.
The influence of India’s creator economy on consumer spending is expected to almost triple to $1 trillion by 2030, a Boston Consultancy Group report released on Friday said.
