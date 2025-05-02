Indian influencers to drive $1 trillion consumer expenditure by 2030: BCG report

“Our platforms of ShareChat and Moj have 75% of users and 80% of creators from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We contribute to diversifying the creator and consumer profile for brands while empowering regional creativity in India. We have also pioneered new monetisation models such as microtransactions, which drive the majority of creator earnings on our platforms today," said Manohar Singh Charan, co-founder of Indian creator platforms Moj and ShareChat.