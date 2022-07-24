Indian investors gain ₹9 trillion as stock market marks upward journey2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 01:25 PM IST
The all-India market capitalization increased from ₹25,190,063.14 crore on July 15 to ₹26,106,487.37 on Friday.
Investors added over a whopping amount of ₹9 trillion in the week that ended on Friday as the Indian stocks witnessed a consistent upward journey. According to Bombay Stock Exchange data as reported by news agency ANI, the all-India market capitalization increased from ₹25,190,063.14 crore on July 15 to ₹26,106,487.37 on Friday.