Manufacturing sentiment positive in first quarter: Ficci survey1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The survey also indicated an optimistic outlook for demand conditions, particularly in the domestic market, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023-24
New Delhi: Despite global headwinds, Indian manufacturers maintained positive sentiment in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY2024), according to a quarterly survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).
