The week in charts: Sensex cheer, tariff truce, satellite scheme
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
The end of the conflict between India and Pakistan and a trade deal between the US and China propelled the Indian stock markets to put up their best single-day performance in four years. Meanwhile, the government plans to expedite the implementation of its satellite surveillance programme in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks.