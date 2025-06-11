Trump’s crackdown on migrants: Will the American dream turn sour for Indians?
The Indian diaspora is huge. Crackdowns by foreign countries on migrants and policy shifts, as are underway in the US, will hurt them.
It is not a good time to be a migrant in the US. Crackdowns on migrants, including on those with legal rights to stay, have increased dramatically in recent months since Donald Trump took over as US president. Los Angeles is currently seeing a wave of violence after migrants resisted arrest by immigration authorities. This resistance is, in turn, fuelling further violent crackdowns on civilian populations in the city.