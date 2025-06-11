Trump’s crackdown on migrants: Will the American dream turn sour for Indians?

Remittance economy

As part of his clampdown on foreign migrants, Trump has proposed a 3.5% tax on foreign remittances by non-citizens in the US. This comes at a time when the US, and rich Western countries in general, have become more critical to India’s remittance economy. In 2023-24, India received remittances of $118.7 billion. Less than a decade ago, West Asian countries such as the UAE were the principal source. Now, it’s the US, with its share rising from 22.9% in 2016-17 to 27.7% in 2023-24, as per the Reserve Bank of India.