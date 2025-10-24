Indian Railways is on a spending spree. It may ask the Centre for more money.
Indian Railways has already exhausted over 65% of its record budgetary allocation of ₹2.52 trillion in the first seven months—the highest mid-year utilization ever achieved by the national transporter.
Indian Railways may seek additional funds from the Centre to maintain its spending on expanding the rail network, the first instance in many years where it will not only use up its entire budgetary funds before the end of a fiscal year but also seek additional resources to complete capital projects.