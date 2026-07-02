Indian Railways freight volumes climb 4% in June, passenger traffic up 2.3%

Indian Railways continued to improve its operational performance during June, registering growth in both freight and passenger traffic.

Freight loading by the national transporter grew 4% to 142.21 million tonnes during the month as compared to 136.71 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year. Passenger mobility also rose in June as the railways carried 638.1 million passengers, compared to 623.7 million during the corresponding month last year.

“Higher freight loading, increased passenger traffic and continued augmentation of passenger services reflect Indian Railways' sustained efforts towards supporting economic growth, strengthening logistics and providing convenient travel options across the country,” the railway ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | IRFC expands beyond Indian Railways with ₹13,527-crore loan for Hyderabad Metro

Along with higher freight loading, the railways also recorded healthy growth in freight earnings, generating additional revenue of about ₹430 crore during June, an increase of 3% over June 2025.

Several major commodities registered growth during the month, with fertilizer loading up 19.1%, balance other goods 17.3%, iron ore 9.4%, domestic coal 4.9%, total coal 3.6%, and clinker 7.2%, reflecting sustained demand from core sectors of the economy.

The strong June performance builds upon sustained growth recorded during the first quarter of FY27 (April-June), when Indian Railways loaded 419.08 million tonnes of freight, compared to 413.05 million tonnes during the corresponding period of FY26. The quarter also saw encouraging growth across several key commodity segments, with iron ore loading increasing by 7.44%, clinker by 6.54%, and balance other goods by 12.16% over the corresponding period of the previous year.

To meet the increased requirement of thermal power stations during the extended summer season, Indian Railways stepped up domestic coal transportation, supplying 7% more coal to power plants during June compared with the corresponding month last year, thereby supporting uninterrupted power generation across the country.

With regard to passenger traffic, the non-suburban segment, covering short- and long-distance travel, recorded 3.9% growth in June, with passenger numbers increasing from 289 million to 300.4 million. The suburban segment registered 0.9% passenger growth, from 334.6 million to 337.7 million.

Modernising spree Apart from attracting more riders, Indian Railways continues to modernise passenger services with the expansion of premium train operations, the ministry said. The number of Vande Bharat services has increased to 164, including the recently introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Howrah and Kamakhya. The number of Amrit Bharat train services has reached 72, with four new services inaugurated during June, further strengthening affordable and modern long-distance connectivity across the country.

The continued growth in freight loading and passenger traffic reflects Indian Railways' commitment to providing efficient logistics, reliable passenger services and modern railway infrastructure, the ministry said, adding that Indian Railways remains committed to supporting India's economic growth through sustained capacity augmentation, improved operational efficiency and customer-centric initiatives, while delivering safe, reliable and passenger-friendly transportation services across the nation.

Also Read | India eyes export debut for Vande Bharat trains, developing a global fit